July 31 Accelerate Property Fund Ltd

* Results of the accelerated bookbuild offering

* Subject to approval by JSE limited, listing and trading of 61 255 743 new shares is expected to commence at 09h00 on friday, 7 August 2015.

* Has successfully closed its accelerated bookbuild offering of new Accelerate shares

* Rand Merchant Bank, (a division of Firstrand Bank Limited) and Investec Bank Limited, are acting as joint bookrunners for offering

* 76.6 mln new shares were placed with qualifying investors at a price of r6.53 per share