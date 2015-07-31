July 31 Afrocentric Investment Corporation Ltd

* Wallace Holmes, who has reached mandatory retirement age, has retired as group chief financial officer with effect from 1 August 2015

* Hannes Boonzaaier has been appointed as an executive director and group CFO with effect from 1 August 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)