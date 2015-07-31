BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million
July 31 SES SA :
* Wholly-owned subsidiary SES Platform Services announces that StarTimes, a digital TV operator from Africa, will distribute TV channels for their direct-to-home (DTH) subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa via SES Platform Services' broadcast facility in Germany
(Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.