July 31 Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Says Fingerprint's touch fingerprint sensor fpc1025 is in Huawei's smartphone MaiMang 4

* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC1025 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,200 MSEK for 2015.