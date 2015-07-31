BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Says Fingerprint's touch fingerprint sensor fpc1025 is in Huawei's smartphone MaiMang 4
* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC1025 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,200 MSEK for 2015. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.