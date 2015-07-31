BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International says Cui Li Jie has been appointed as an Executive Director
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
July 31 Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :
* 2015 outlook confirmed
* H1 EBIT of 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) was also well above the previous year's level (0.6 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA 6.8 million euros, up by 0.7 million euros
* H1 2015 sales of 65.8 million euros, down 3.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. companies are reporting their strongest profit and sales growth in more than five years this earnings season, with more beating expectations and particular strength in the industrial sector.