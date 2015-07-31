UPDATE 1-Czech central bank watches crown in debate on when to lift rates
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
July 31 Eurazeo SA :
* Says its investment subsidiary Eurazeo PME increased its stake in Ideal Residences group to 100 percent from 52 percent already held since March 31, 2013
Source text: bit.ly/1LUpMOw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
LJUBLJANA, May 4 The European Commission will next week approve a delay in the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.