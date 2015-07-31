July 31 Buildmax Ltd :

* Conclusion of debt restructuring in subsidiary diesel power pty limited

* Concluded discussions with its major lenders, being absa bank limited, nedbank limited and standard bank of south africa limited to reschedule co's asset based funding commitments

* To restructure its transactional banking facilities (" debt restructuring").

* Current asset based funding facilities of company will be replaced with a term loan which will be amortised over 45 months, repayable in equal quarterly installments

* Value of term loan is r220 million which will refinance outstanding asset based funding commitments and reduce current overdraft facility

* Addition, lenders have advanced bridge financing to company of r16 million, repayable on 30 september 2015