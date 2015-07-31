July 31 Buildmax Ltd :
* Conclusion of debt restructuring in subsidiary diesel
power pty limited
* Concluded discussions with its major lenders, being absa
bank limited, nedbank limited and standard bank of south africa
limited to reschedule co's asset based funding commitments
* To restructure its transactional banking facilities ("
debt restructuring").
* Current asset based funding facilities of company will be
replaced with a term loan which will be amortised over 45
months, repayable in equal quarterly installments
* Value of term loan is r220 million which will refinance
outstanding asset based funding commitments and reduce current
overdraft facility
* Addition, lenders have advanced bridge financing to
company of r16 million, repayable on 30 september 2015
