July 31 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :

* Reached agreement with Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt on transfer of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky

* Sale of Hradecky will have positive effect on profit before tax of about 15 million Danish crowns ($2.20 million)

