BRIEF-Rokiskio Suris distributes company's profit of year 2016 amounting to 0.10 euros
* Resolved to distribute company's profit of year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to 0.10 euros ($0.1093) (before taxes) per share.
July 31 Apranga Apb
* Says Q2 unaudited consolidated profit before income tax at 3.2 million euro ($3.54 million) versus 2.8 million euro year ago
* Q2 EBITDA of Apranga Group reached 4.6 million euro, increase of 10.2 percent year on year
* Q2 net sales 36.5 million euro versus 33.5 million euro year ago
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.