BRIEF-Rokiskio Suris distributes company's profit of year 2016 amounting to 0.10 euros
* Resolved to distribute company's profit of year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to 0.10 euros ($0.1093) (before taxes) per share.
July 31 KI Group SpA :
* Approves call for shareholders meeting for approval of distribution of FY 2014 dividend of 0.289 euro per share
* Ex dividend date to be Sept. 7, 2015
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.