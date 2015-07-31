July 31 European Commission :
* Has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether the
proposed acquisition of TNT Express by Fedex Corporation
* Concerns that on number of European markets for
international express merged entity would face insufficient
competitive constraints from the only two remaining players
* Initial market investigation showed that the merged entity
would have very high market shares for services to some
destinations leading to potential competition concerns
* Preliminary probe indicates other 'integrators' would be
the only significant competitive constraint on the merged entity
for most international express services
* Will now investigate proposed merger in-depth to determine
whether these initial concerns are confirmed or not
Source text : (bit.ly/1OF6wUb)