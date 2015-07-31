BRIEF-Rokiskio Suris distributes company's profit of year 2016 amounting to 0.10 euros
* Resolved to distribute company's profit of year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to 0.10 euros ($0.1093) (before taxes) per share.
July 31 Utenos Trikotazas AB :
* H1 consolidated sales 8.5 million euros ($9.42 million), down 4.8 pct versus year ago
* H1 loss from activities of 205,000 euros, versus profit of 354,000 euros in H1 2014
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.