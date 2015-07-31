July 31 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd

* Net revenue for q1 of our financial year grew 1.7 percent

* Capital expenditure amounted to approximately r730 million, which is 15.3 percent higher than our capital expenditure for same period in 2014.

* Q1 mobile net revenue up 68.5 percent to approximately r350 million

* Q1 active mobile subscribers increased 11.7 pct to 2 142 890 with a blended arpu of r82.87

* To date have approved 2399 voluntary severance and retirement packages at a cost of approximately r 1.1 billion

* Q1 has seen a delay in our planned restructuring initiatives following a court order to halt our section 189 process