BRIEF-Rokiskio Suris distributes company's profit of year 2016 amounting to 0.10 euros
* Resolved to distribute company's profit of year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to 0.10 euros ($0.1093) (before taxes) per share.
July 31 Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA :
* H1 net profit 330,000 euros ($365,180) versus 55,000 euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 48.7 million euros versus 51.1 million euros a year ago
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.