DERIVATIVES-Eurex lists European factor futures
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
July 31 Immobiliere Dassault SA :
* H1 rental revenue 7.6 million euros ($8.39 million) versus 5.6 million euros year ago
* H1 NAV (excluding rights) per share 45.59 euros versus 44.06 euros year ago
* H1 net income 21.7 million euros versus 13.5 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating income 6.8 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9053 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 4 Saudi Arabian home prices tumbled by nearly 10 percent from a year ago in the first quarter because of pressure on the economy from low oil prices and government austerity measures, official data showed on Thursday.