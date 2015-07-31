DERIVATIVES-Eurex lists European factor futures
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
July 31 Banco Mare Nostrum SA (IPO-BMAR.MC):
* H1 net interest income 250 million euros ($275.65 million) versus 291 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 42 million euros versus 41 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
DUBAI, May 4 Saudi Arabian home prices tumbled by nearly 10 percent from a year ago in the first quarter because of pressure on the economy from low oil prices and government austerity measures, official data showed on Thursday.