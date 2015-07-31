BRIEF-Belden Ins to acquire Thinklogical for $160 mln
* Belden enters definitive agreement to acquire Thinklogical for $160 million
July 31 Leadmedia Group SA :
* H1 revenue 9.6 million euros ($10.56 million) versus 15.0 million euros year ago
* H1 gross margin drops 18 pct to 7.0 million euros
* Gray Television Inc - anticipate that transaction will be leverage neutral, immediately free cash flow accretive