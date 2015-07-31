July 31 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc

* Cwc announces pricing of $750m notes

* Notes will bear interest at 6.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 1 february and on 1 august of each year, beginning on 1 february 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)