Fitch: Greece Agreement a Positive Step Toward Review Completion

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) The preliminary agreement between Greece and its international creditors is a positive step towards unlocking funds to enable the country to meet its July debt maturities, Fitch Ratings says. It is also a prerequisite for discussions on longer-term debt relief but the eventual timing and outcome of these remains uncertain. The Greek government and the country's international creditors said on 2 May that they had r