Aug 3 Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* In H1 achieved revenues of 88.3 million euros (H1 2014: 87.1 million euros)

* EBIT decreased in 2015 H1 from 8.6 million euros or 9.8 pct of revenues by 22.4 pct to 6.7 million euros or 7.5 pct of revenues

* H1 financial result improved from -1.5 million euros to -0.9 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1Ie2ctp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)