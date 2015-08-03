BRIEF-Stonemor Partners files for non-timely 10-Q
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements
Aug 3 Pankl Racing Systems AG :
* In H1 achieved revenues of 88.3 million euros (H1 2014: 87.1 million euros)
* EBIT decreased in 2015 H1 from 8.6 million euros or 9.8 pct of revenues by 22.4 pct to 6.7 million euros or 7.5 pct of revenues
* H1 financial result improved from -1.5 million euros to -0.9 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1Ie2ctp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, May 11 Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to lower costs.