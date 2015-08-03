Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Aug 3 Celyad SA :
* Announced that it has completed the injection procedure for the last patient enrolled in CHART-1, its European Phase III clinical trial for its lead cardiovascular disease product candidate, C-Cure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.