UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
Aug 3 Grupa Zywiec SA :
* H1 revenue 1.49 billion zlotys ($394.6 million) versus 1.54 billion zlotys year ago
* H1 operating profit 112.6 million zlotys versus 55.5 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit 87.5 million zlotys versus 27.8 million zlotys year ago
* H1 volume sales of beer at 5.6 million hectolitres versus 5.1 million hectolitres year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7756 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.