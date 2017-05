Aug 3 MXC Capital Ltd :

* Proposed IPO of investee company 365 Agile Limited

* Flotation will be effected by way of a reverse takeover of Iafyds Plc

* Proposed transaction which will be effected by Jafyds acquiring 365 Agile and seeking re-admission to AIM

* MXC Capital Advisory LLP is retained as financial advisor to 365 Agile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: