Aug 3 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA (DMS) :

* Acquires STEMCIS

* STEMCIS is specialized in tissue engineering and cell of the animal and human adipose tissue for the treatment of multiple pathologies

* The acquisition will be financed via capital increase of 2,291,298 euros ($2.51 million) reserved for shareholders of STEMCIS, through issuance of 9,165,192 DMS shares at a price of 0.25 per share ($1 = 0.9112 euros)