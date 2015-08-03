Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Aug 3 Clinigen Group Plc
* Martin Abell will join group as an executive director and CFO Elect with immediate effect. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.