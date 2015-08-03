Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Aug 3 Le Noble Age SA :
* Issued 31.2 million euro ($34.23 million) EuroPP bond on July 31
* Annual coupon rate of 3.686 pct
* Bond reaches maturity in 7 yrs Source text: bit.ly/1IjdPgL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.