UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
Aug 3 Kulmbacher Brauerei AG :
* H1 revenue 104.613 million euros ($115 million) versus 106.736 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 2.107 million euros versus 2.063 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 3.268 million euros versus 3.383 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1eMQsU0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.