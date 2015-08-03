Vancouver home price gains extend to other markets -housing agency
OTTAWA, May 11 Costly housing in the Canadian city of Vancouver has helped drive up prices in nearby cities, the country's federal housing agency said in a report on Thursday.
Aug 3 Cambria Africa Plc
* Paul Turner has been appointed non-executive chairman of company
* Samir Shasha and Josie Watenphul become chief executive officer and chief financial officer respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 11 Costly housing in the Canadian city of Vancouver has helped drive up prices in nearby cities, the country's federal housing agency said in a report on Thursday.
NEW YORK, May 11 Overall demand at Thursday's $15 billion U.S. 30-year Treasury bond sale, the final leg of the $62 billion quarterly refunding this week, hit a six-month low with investor purchases coming in below recent levels, Treasury data showed.