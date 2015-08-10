China's tech money heads for Israel as US welcome wanes
* Chinese investment in Israel jumps more than tenfold in 2016
Aug 10 PKO BP :
* No.1 lender Polish PKO BP's Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday the bank aimed at its net profit rising quarter-on-quarter in the third and fourth quarters of the year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Wiktor Szary)
* Chinese investment in Israel jumps more than tenfold in 2016
* Says Golden Eagle International Trading has acquired 18.8 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 18.8 percent from 0