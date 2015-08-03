BRIEF-Stonemor Partners files for non-timely 10-Q
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements
Aug 3 Heineken NV :
* H1 group revenue up 2.0 pct organically with group revenue per hectolitre up 1.1 pct
* H1 group revenue of 10.93 billion euros ($12.00 billion) versus 10.20 billion euros a year ago
* H1 group operating profit (beia) 1.69 billion euros versus 1.56 billion euros year ago (up 4.7 pct organically)
* H1 net profit (beia) of 915 million euros, up 14 pct organically
* Group beer volumes for Q2 at 55.0 mhl versus 54.6 mhl a year ago
* H1 group beer volume up 1.0 pct driven by Americas, Asia Pacific and Africa Middle East
* Reaffirms all elements of its 2015 outlook
* Expects to drive further organic revenue and profit growth
* Expects positive organic revenue growth in 2015 with volume growth at a more moderate level than 2014
* Interim dividend of 0.44 euro per share of 1.60 euro nominal value will be paid on 12 august 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements
WARSAW, May 11 Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to lower costs.