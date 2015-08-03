UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
Aug 3 Design Hotels AG :
* H1 EBITDA increased by 4 percent to 689,000 euros
* H1 sales increase by 16.5 percent to 8.4 million euros ($9.22 million)
* EBIT in the first half of 2015 at 509,000 euros compared to 511,000 euros in the same period last year
* H1 profit after tax amounted to 364,000 euros, compared with 372,000 euros year ago
* For 2015 expects revenue of approx. 16.7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ITbj6d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.