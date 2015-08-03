Aug 3 Baltika AS :

* Says consolidated sales revenue for July totalled 5 million euros ($5.48 million), increasing by 2 pct compared to same period last year continued operations revenue

* Says consolidated retail sales revenue for July was 4.6 million euros, increasing 1 pct compared to same period last year

* Says July wholesale decreased by 3 pct to 400,000 euros compared to July in previous year

* July e-com sales increased over three times, i.e 273 pct to 82,000 euros versus July 2014

