UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
Aug 3 Baltika AS :
* Says consolidated sales revenue for July totalled 5 million euros ($5.48 million), increasing by 2 pct compared to same period last year continued operations revenue
* Says consolidated retail sales revenue for July was 4.6 million euros, increasing 1 pct compared to same period last year
* Says July wholesale decreased by 3 pct to 400,000 euros compared to July in previous year
* July e-com sales increased over three times, i.e 273 pct to 82,000 euros versus July 2014
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.