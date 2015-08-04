Aug 4 SDL Plc

* Interim results for six months ended 30 June 2015

* Group revenues 133.9 mln stg, up 4 pct

* Group profit before amortisation and tax ("PBTA") 9.3 mln stg versus last year of 6.7 mln stg, up 39 pct

* Language services revenue growth of 4 pct, with net contribution margin up 5.6 pct

* New language services clients in period include Acurian UK, Adama, and Akamai Technologies, Huawei and Mitsubishi Electric

* Technology revenue growth of 3 pct

* Within our technology segment ARR has continued to grow, but new bookings have been disappointing and we have made some proactive changes within segment-CEO

