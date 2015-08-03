BRIEF-Alpha Grissin postpones the hearing of the bankruptcy petition filed to Nov. 7, 2018
May 11 Alpha Grissin Power And Environmental Control Systems SA:
Aug 3 Chemical Specialities Ltd
* Notice to apply for termination of business rescue proceedings and to place company into provisional liquidation
* Business Rescue Practitioners have concluded that there is no reasonable prospect for company to be rescued
* Application for provisional liquidation will be heard in High Court of South Africa, Kwazulu-Natal, Durban on Aug 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 11 Alpha Grissin Power And Environmental Control Systems SA:
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.