UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
Aug 3 Deoleo SA :
* H1 net sales 410.2 million euros ($449.5 million) versus 356.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 15.5 million euros versus loss 25.5 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 23.0 million euros versus 41.2 million euros year ago
* Says H1 EBITDA down due to high prices of raw materials
* Net debt at end of H1 at 542.9 million euros versus 489.5 million euros at end of Dec.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.