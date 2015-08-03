UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
Aug 3 Teleperformance SE :
* Announces agreement with Oddo Corporate Finance
* Agreement will have effect on September 4th, 2015, in connection with implementation of long-term incentive plan decided by Teleperformance Group Inc
* Oddo Corporate Finance will purchase, for and on behalf of Teleperformance Group Inc., shares of Teleperformance SE during two successive acquisition periods
* First period within limit of 150,000 shares ending at end of 2015 calendar year
* Second period within limit of 150,000 additional shares between January 1st and July 31st, 2016
* Maximum purchase price per Teleperformance SE share cannot exceed 66 euros ($72.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)