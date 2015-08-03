UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
Aug 3 Natra SA :
* Says Mikel Beitia Larranaga steps down as CEO effective August 7
* Until new CEO is named, creates executive committee comprised of three directors Juan Ignacio Egana, Ana Munoz Beraza, Pedro Santisteban Padro who will take on additional duties an support board of directors Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.