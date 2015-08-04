BRIEF-Cummins says could acquire some subsystems technologies as electrified powertrain evolves - Conf Call
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
Aug 4 Ablynx NV :
* Ablynx initiates phase II SLE study with its anti-IL-6R Nanobody, partnered with Abbvie Inc
* Study's primary endpoint is the percentage of subjects who achieved a response at week 24 according to the composite BICLA score (BILAG-based Combined Lupus Assessment)
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would take a charge of up to $100 million after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant in Valencia last month, a move that prompted the halting of its operations in Venezuela.