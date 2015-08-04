Aug 4 Bonduelle SAS :

* FY revenue 1,981.8 million euros ($2.17 billion) versus 1,921.1 million euros year ago

* Reports FY revenue increase of 4.1 pct at constant exchange rates, higher than the annual objective revised upward in February to 2 pct to 3 pct at constant rates

* Reports a growth of + 3.2 pct on published figures

* Commercial performance recorded over this full year supports growth prospects for current operating result of 2014-2015, reviewed upward in February to + 7 pct to +12 pct at constant exchange rates