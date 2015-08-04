BRIEF-Cummins says could acquire some subsystems technologies as electrified powertrain evolves - Conf Call
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
Aug 4 Elior Participations SCA :
* Elior acquires Starr Restaurant Catering Group in the United States
* New York, Philadelphia And Miami are three high-potential regions for Elior to extend its geographical footprint within United States
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says demand for construction equipment doubled from a year ago in China in response to stronger infrastructure investment
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would take a charge of up to $100 million after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant in Valencia last month, a move that prompted the halting of its operations in Venezuela.