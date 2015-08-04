BRIEF-Petrokent Turizm Q1 net loss shrinks at 194,996 lira
* Q1 net loss of 194,996 lira ($55,296.05) versus net loss of 2.4 million lira year ago
Aug 4 Travis Perkins Plc
* Strong momentum, trading in line with plan and investing for sustainable growth
* Revenue increased by 7.8 percent with like-for-like revenue up 5.7 percent (16.5 percent on a two-year basis)
* Adjusted operating profit, excluding impact of property profits, increased by 9.0 percent to 182 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss of 194,996 lira ($55,296.05) versus net loss of 2.4 million lira year ago
* April U.S. retail sales of 244,406 vehicles, down 5.8 percent on a volume basis