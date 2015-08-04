Aug 4 Just Eat Plc
* Just eat delivers another period of excellent growth
* Revenue up 54% to £107.8 million and underlying ebitda up
62% to £25.8 million.
* Orders up 52% to 41.9 million (h1 2014: 27.5 million),
like-for-like i orders up 47%
* Operating cashflow of £26.5 million, (h1 2014: £15.4
million), representing 103% of underlying ebitda
* Active users iv up 59% to 11.0 million (as at 30 june
2014: 6.9 million)
* Acquisition of menulog group completed on 15 june 2015;
business progressing to plan
* Seven other m&a deals completed
* Management now expects revenue for 2015 of around £230
million, with such revenue over-performance expected to continue
into 2016.
* By end of current financial year, we intend to invest an
additional £8 million in marketing in our core markets
* Notwithstanding this significantly increased investment,
we remain on track to deliver ebitda for current year in line
with expectations
