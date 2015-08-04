BRIEF-Sea Breeze Power Corp announces approval of restructuring proposal
* Sea Breeze Power Corp announces approval of restructuring proposal
Aug 4 Glencore Plc
* Directors of its subsidiaries, optimum coal holdings and optimum coal mine (optimum), have resolved to commence business rescue proceedings
* Optimum is contracted to supply 5.5 million tons per annum to eskom following an agreement signed in 1993.
* Optimum has engaged in extensive discussions over the years with eskom to renegotiate the agreement
* Eskom is enforcing specifications in the supply agreement which optimum is unable to meet on a sustainable basis
* Eskom served a notice on optimum in july 2015 in which it asserts its rights to claim significant historical penalties from optimum
* Penalties sought would result in optimum supplying coal to eskom for an effective price of r1 per ton.
* Willing to extend certain post commencement funding to optimum to afford business rescue practitioners an opportunity to assess optimum
* If the eskom supply agreement can be renegotiated, there is a reasonable prospect of rescuing optimum Link to source: [bit.ly/1gGkI53] Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, May 2 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has received approval from German cartel authorities to purchase German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.