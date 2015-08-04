BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
Aug 4 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Has taken over retail space in "Plaza De Félix Sáenz" residential and commercial building in Málaga
* Confidentiality has been agreed with seller, a private investor, in relation to purchase price Source text: bit.ly/1DpgUPp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.