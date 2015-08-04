Aug 4 Redefine International Plc :

* Donald Grant has been appointed as company's new chief financial officer, as previously announced on 30 April 2015.

* Elisabeth Stheeman, an independent non-executive director, is stepping down from board due to emergence of a potential conflict of interest relating to another role