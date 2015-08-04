BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
Aug 4 Redefine International Plc :
* Donald Grant has been appointed as company's new chief financial officer, as previously announced on 30 April 2015.
* Donald Grant has been appointed as company's new chief financial officer, as previously announced on 30 April 2015.

* Elisabeth Stheeman, an independent non-executive director, is stepping down from board due to emergence of a potential conflict of interest relating to another role
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.