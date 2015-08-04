MOVES-Sands to join Natixis syndicate from Jefferies
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
Aug 4 F-secure Oyj :
* F-Secure and Mad Croc are working together to bring F-Secure's Freedome VPN to mobile gaming fans
* Freedome is one-button VPN that gives people a hassle-free way to encrypt their communications, change their virtual location to access geo-blocked websites and streaming services, and block malicious websites and online tracking attempts
* FY 2016 net profit 9.9 million roubles ($173,536.55) versus 19.5 million roubles year ago