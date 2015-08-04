BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
Aug 4 Arco Vara AS :
* Establishes a real estate investment fund in Bulgaria
* Newly established unit, Arco Real Estate Fund REIT, to have a paid capital of 256,000 euros ($280,857.60)
* Arco REIT will apply for a management company licence and authorization for listing the shares on Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia from Bulgarian Financial Supervision Authority
* Arco REIT is planning to make an initial public offer in 2016
* Arco Vara AS owns 70 percent of the shares of Arco REIT and 30 percent of the shares are owned by a local financial institution
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.