MOVES-Sands to join Natixis syndicate from Jefferies
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
Aug 4 Yellow Hat SA :
* Signs an agreement with Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. SKA to acquire 100 percent stake (205 shares) in MedApp Sp. z o.o. for 5.5 million zlotys ($1.5 million)
* MedApp offers a mobile application and equipment to undertake ECG tests Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7755 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
* FY 2016 net profit 9.9 million roubles ($173,536.55) versus 19.5 million roubles year ago