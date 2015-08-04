MOVES-Sands to join Natixis syndicate from Jefferies
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
Aug 4 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Received permission of Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan for 200,000,000 Danish crowns ($29.50 million) currently classified as hybrid core capital
