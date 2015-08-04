Aug 4 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Acquires non performing loans worth 630 million euros ($691.61 million)

* Portfolios were acquired from Santander Consumer Bank SpA and from an international fund and are worth 230 million and 400 million euros respectively

